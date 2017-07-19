19 July 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: AMISOM Linked to 500 Accidents in Somalia

The Somalia Traffic Police Department has documented at least 500 motor accidents and civilian shootings linked to AMISOM.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Dalsan Somalia Traffic Police Official Ali Hirsi said the cases included deaths, destruction of vehicle, shooting of civilians, injuries and destruction of business premises.

"Out of the five hundred less than twenty cases have been solved by Amisom" Hirsi said in the interview.

Among the vehicles destroyed belongs to the Somalia National Army (SNA).

Among notable cases are the deaths and destruction of business 17 vehicles transporting goods near Baidoa that was hit by Ethiopian fire.

"The statistics indicate the accidents are on a high. It is too much and Amisom has to learn to respect the laws of this land" Hirsi said.

"Somalis are getting frustrated by these accidents" Hirsi added

