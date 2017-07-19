19 July 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Hirshabelle State Assembly Lawmakers Laud Training On Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Legislators from HirShabelle State Assembly today concluded a capacity building workshop on conflict resolution and management, convened by the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), in the Somali capital Mogadishu.The six-day training which was attended by 75 legislators was funded by the Danish government through its funding to the AU Mission's Stabilization Programme. The sessions focused on the MPs' role in resolving conflicts and enforcing reconciliation.

In addition to conflict resolution and reconciliation, the Hirshabelle workshop (unlike the one organized for Galmudug) also included constituency relations management and parliamentary leadership skills. "We are the newest and youngest federal member state and therefore appeal to the Federal Government of Somalia and AMISOM to continue with their interventions until we find a lasting solution to recurring conflicts in HirShabelle state," Tariig Ibrahim Ahmed, an assistant Minister for Women and Human Rights in the state said. The workshop is part of a series of capacity building trainings for the regional state assemblies, being carried out by AMISOM's Political Office. Similar workshops have been held for Galmudug and Jubbaland state assemblies. "There are numerous conflicts in Somalia and this workshop helps us in mediation and finding lasting solutions to these conflicts," noted Mohamed Sheikh Ahmed Farasade, the HirShabelle state Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Irrigation.

Somalia

Young Somali Poet Wins BBC Award

Deqa Nuux Yonis has won the BBC Somali Young Female Poet award as the broadcaster celebrated its 60 years of service in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.