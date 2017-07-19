Somalia: Hirshabelle State Assembly Lawmakers Laud Training On Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation

Legislators from HirShabelle State Assembly today concluded a capacity building workshop on conflict resolution and management, convened by the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), in the Somali capital Mogadishu.The six-day training which was attended by 75 legislators was funded by the Danish government through its funding to the AU Mission's Stabilization Programme. The sessions focused on the MPs' role in resolving conflicts and enforcing reconciliation.

In addition to conflict resolution and reconciliation, the Hirshabelle workshop (unlike the one organized for Galmudug) also included constituency relations management and parliamentary leadership skills. "We are the newest and youngest federal member state and therefore appeal to the Federal Government of Somalia and AMISOM to continue with their interventions until we find a lasting solution to recurring conflicts in HirShabelle state," Tariig Ibrahim Ahmed, an assistant Minister for Women and Human Rights in the state said. The workshop is part of a series of capacity building trainings for the regional state assemblies, being carried out by AMISOM's Political Office. Similar workshops have been held for Galmudug and Jubbaland state assemblies. "There are numerous conflicts in Somalia and this workshop helps us in mediation and finding lasting solutions to these conflicts," noted Mohamed Sheikh Ahmed Farasade, the HirShabelle state Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Irrigation.