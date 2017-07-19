19 July 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Ex Electoral Delegates Join SNA for Own Security

Following a spate of assassinations some electoral delegates who elected the MPs in the last election have joined the government armed forces. Some of delegates who refused to give their names to the reporters stated that since Al-Shabaab is out there to kill them, it is only reasonable for them to join the army.

A group of the delegates who are currently in the army said, since joining the army they can defend themselves from Al-Shabaab because they are armed with guns. "Before I was always worried that I was going to get killed after joining the army I realized that I can defend myself from them" said one of the delegates.

Al-Shabaab has previously threaten to kill anyone who took part in election. Many of the delegates who were killed in Mogadishu city, among them were elderly individuals who were part of the election process.

