Uganda: Last Moments of Student Hit By Lumumba's Car

Kampala — Jane Francis Namara, the woman who was knocked dead by the speeding car of the Secretary General of the ruling party National Resistance Movement, Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba, will be buried today at her ancestral home in Bushenyi District.

The accident occurred in Kajansi, Entebbe Road on Monday as the former student of Higher Education and Management Master's degree programme at Uganda Management Institute (UMI), was crossing the road.

Her death has caused fury on social media with some people calling for the arrest of Ms Lumumba.

The anger was caused by the statement issued by Mr Rogers Mulindwa, head of communications at NRM secretariat, in which he said the deceased "reluctantly rammed into the car".

Her classmate, Timothy Ssejoba, said Namara, 23, had unusually shared a meal with most of her classmates on Sunday at the school canteen.

"We had lunch together. She was one girl who usually liked to stay in class and eat snacks and a drink. But on this particular day, she came out to have lunch with everyone. All the students shouted, applauding her for making it to the school canteen for lunch for the first time during her stay at the school," said Mr Ssejoba.

Mr Ssejoba said they had agreed to meet yesterday.

"We had just chatted on WhatsApp and agreed to meet and discuss some school work. She has been very close to me and she used to joke with me despite her quiet character. She was a very hardworking and focused lady," he said.

An eyewitness in Kajansi said after Namara left the shop where she had gone to buy groceries at about 1pm, while crossing the road, she met her death.

"She came close to the road and as she was crossing, she reached the middle of the road meeting with a speeding car. She seemed confused on whether to stay where she was or go back behind and that is where the car ran her down, dying on the spot. The body was rushed to City Mortuary," explained the eyewitness.

Mr Peter Kibazo, the head of communications at UMI, said it was unfortunate they lost "a partner" at school and as an institution, they were going to support the family.

"I am disappointed by the statement Mr Mulindwa released. People do not run into moving objects," said Mr Kibazo.

During a press conference yesterday, Mr Mulindwa said the NRM party is ready to stand with the family in this trying moment.

"We are sorrowful [about] what has happened to this girl and we want to stand with friends and family in this very trying moment," Mr Mulindwa said.

According to Mr Charles Ssebambulidde, the public relations officer of the traffic department, the case is registered at Kajansi Police Station and the driver has been arrested.