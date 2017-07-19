Nigeria: Organisers Name Kanu, Asare As Judges for Freestyle Football

A former Super Eagles skipper, Nwankwo Kanu, is among the three judges to officiate the final of the first ever National Freestyle Football Championship in Nigeria slated for July 23 at the car park of the Ikeja City Mall.

The event being staged by Feet 'n' Tricks International Limited has GAC Motors, a product of Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor Company Limited and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as major sponsors.

Kanu was an active member of the Super Eagles from 1994 to 2010, and eventually went on to captain the senior national team of Nigeria. He has since retired from playing football.

After winning the U-17 World Cup in Japan with the Golden Eaglets in 1993, Kanu was signed on by Dutch Eredivisie AFC Ajax. He made his debut a year after and scored 25 goals in 54 appearances. He also led Nigeria's Dream Team to win the men's football gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.

The other judge, Daniel Mikolaj, is also a former European champion who has consistently positioned himself as one of the Top 8 freestyle football athletes in the world in the last five years. He is the lead judge.

The third judge, Joel Asare, represented Ghana at the Tokyo, Japan World Cup and at the Red Bull Street World finals in 2013.

The CEO of Feet n Tricks, O'dyke Nzewi, said all arrangements have been concluded to stage a remarkable show on Sunday in Lagos