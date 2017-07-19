Liberia: Bong Citizens Recommit to Supporting VP Boakai's Bid

The leadership of Bong County has re-iterated its commitment to supporting the presidential bid of Vice President Joseph Boakai.

The County leadership took the decision at the end of a well-attended stakeholders meeting at a local hotel in Gbarnga Sunday.

Bong County Senator Henry Yallah told the Liberia News Agency that all will be done by the people of Bong County to support the Boakai-Nuquay ticket along with other counties to ensure a first round victory at the polls in October.

Senator Yallah described the selection of Speaker Nuquay as a running mate to Vice President Boakai as "a wise decision and an opportunity" for the North- Central region.

Senator Yallah told LINA that the people of the region have no better time to produce the leadership of the country than now.

The Bong County Senator appealed to his kinsmen, including Chiefs, Elders and Zoes, as well as women and youth groups to continue their support for the Vice President and ensure the recruitment of more voters to support his presidential bid.

Senator Yallah disclosed the holding of another meeting in Gbarnga this weekend to continue the engagement with the Chiefs, Elders and Zoes in strengthening coordination among the Boakai- Nuquay auxiliaries.