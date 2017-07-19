West Africa: Ecowas Network of Elections Commissioners Visits Supreme Court

A high-power delegation from the ECOWAS Network of Elections Commissioners (ECONEC) Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the Chief Justice and Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

Speaking on behalf of his delegation, ECONEC president Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who is also the Chair of Nigeria's Independent Electoral Commission, expressed the delegation's delight to be in Liberia at this very important period of the country's history.

He said his delegation was visiting Liberia at this time to hold series of discussions with stakeholders in the electoral process in order to lend support to Liberia during this period, according to a judicial release issues Tuesday.

Prof. Yakubu stressed the importance of their visit to the Supreme Court of Liberia as a vital institution in the sustenance of peace and security of Liberia and the entire sub-region during this elections period.

He, therefore, commended the Chief Justice and the entire Supreme Court Bench for their decision 'no to take a break from court during the elections period' and expressed his Commission's confidence in the Court to uphold the rule of law.

For his part, Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor welcomed the ECONEC delegation to the Temple of Justice, and expressed the delight of the Supreme Court to hold such discussions geared towards sharing ideas on such crucial matters as elections.

Justice Korkpor re-emphasized the importance the nation places on the elections processes, especially considering the government taking full responsibility for the maintenance of peace and security of the country before, during and after these processes.

Hence the decision of the Supreme Court Bench not to take any break, as per law and practice, to focus on elections matters that will come before the Court.

The Chief Justice assured ECONEC, the ECOWAS Commission and the Liberian people that the Supreme Court will endeavor to do everything within the law to ensure that justice is dispensed during this period of elections in Liberia.

The ECOWAS Network of Elections Commissioners is one of the statutory bodies established under the ECOWAS Commission to promote the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections within the ECOWAS member states.

This body is composed of Elections Commissioners of all 15-member states of ECOWAS.