18 July 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Health Authorities Shut 55 Mineral Water Firms

By Calvin Brooks

The Ministry of Health and National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) have shut down 55 mineral water companies in Monrovia and its environs.

According to the Director General of NPHIL, Tolbert Nyenswah, as part of the mandate enshrined in the Public Health Law of Liberia, it is their responsibility to ensure that water consumed by residents is free of contamination.

Nyenswah stated that an inter-agency task force led by the Ministry of Health and National Public Health Institute of Liberia and comprising the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Environmental Protection Agency, Ministry of Lands, Mines and Energy, Ministry of Justice and the Water Producers Association of Liberia conducted a 30-day exercise in Monrovia and its environs starting from May 8.

The NPHIL boss made the disclosure Monday evening at a press conference held at the Institute in Congo Town, outside Monrovia.

He indicated that the purpose of the exercise was to ascertain the quality of water being produced for human consumption and sanitary condition of sachet water being produced by the companies.

He pointed out that about 125 water companies operating in Monrovia and its environs were inspected.

Director Nyenswah explained that during the inspection, samples were collected and tested, including a thorough examination of the environment in which the companies were producing the water.

"As a result of the inspection and water examination, it was found out that the commercial water products of 55 out of the 125 companies were totally unfit for human consumption," Mr. Nyenswah pointed out.

He explained that the closure of the 55 companies producing sub-standard or contaminated water products for public consumption will be enforced by a task force backed by the Ministry of Justice.

