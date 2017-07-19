Liberia: Ellen Nudges Liberian Women in Politics to Be Strong

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has challenged the Liberian Women National Political Forum and UN Women to be strong and committed as they approach the October elections.

She made the comments in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County at a start of 3-day capacity building workshop, which took place from July 13-15, 2017.

The workshop under the banner: "Politics Is Women Business Too" sought to acquaint female candidates with campaign strategies in the upcoming elections.

It was held under the auspices of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection with support from the Government of Sweden.

About 40 female aspirants were trained for the October 2017 elections.

President Sirleaf congratulated the women and said she remains committed to improving the status of women, protecting their rights and encouraging their participation in all spheres of national endeavor especially the upcoming elections.

She encouraged the women to be strong and committed in their undertaking because is not going to be easy due to the large number of participants in the upcoming elections.

"You earned the right to compete, work for it," President Sirleaf said.

The Liberian leader noted the country needs peaceful elections that will be free and fair and void of violence.

"This election will determine whether we go in forward as a country or come back as a country," she indicated.

She told the women that she will play a presidential role to ensure the women have

access to all public facilities as their male counterparts during the upcoming elections but was quick to tell the women to always show love for country in all they do.

Speaking on behalf of the Women, Mrs. Margaret Korkpor, a representative aspirant on the ticket of the UPP in Nimba County thanked President Sirleaf for the visit and for always identifying with women at all levels.

She said President Sirleaf has done many great things, and called on female candidates to also contribute to society too.

"President Sirleaf is an inspiration for us and as such we are looking up to her as an example that will continue to help us address the many challenges women face," she emphasized.

For his part, PUL President Charles Coffey commended the women for recognizing the Press Union of Liberia.

He noted the PUL is committed to promoting and giving women opportunity to ensure gender balance as evidence by the support given the Female Journalist Association of Liberia (Fejal), an auxiliary of the PUL.