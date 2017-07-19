Liberia: Global Communities, Coca-Cola Foundation Dedicate 32 Hand Pumps

The Golden Triangle Partnership Fund under the Coca-Cola System in collaboration with Global Communities has turned over thirty-two newly-constructed hand pumps to the people of Bong, Lofa and Nimba Counties.

Global Communities Senior Program Manager Michael Fogbawa told the Liberia News Agency that the project was intended to provide clean and safe drinking water as part of the corporate social responsibilities of the Coca-Cola Foundation.

Fogbawa told LINA that eighteen WASH entrepreneurs were also trained and 12 wells constructed and more than seventy five damaged hand pumps rehabilitated in Bong County.

Fogbawa explained that WASH entrepreneurs were also trained to make different kinds of soap for self-empowerment.

In remarks at the program, a Representative of Coca Cola Foundation, Mr. Victor George, told the gathering that the foundation has been delivering integrated community development programs after the Ebola crisis in the country.

Mr. George said they have provided clean water access, supported national health system and empowered women and orphans and vulnerable children in Liberia.

Receiving the wells on behalf of the three counties, Bong County Development Superintendent Anthony Sheriff lauded the Coca-Cola Foundation and the Global Environment and Technology Foundation for constructing them and challenged the beneficiaries to take ownership of the facilities.

The official turning over ceremony was held in Lakula Village in Salala District.