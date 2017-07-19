19 July 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'Enforce Tax Law'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Necus M. Andrews

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is urging authorities at the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) to use all legal means possible to enforce the country's tax law.

The President said this would allow the collection of domestic resource mobilization as the time has come for Liberians to express the commitment of influencing their own agenda.

President Johnson-Sirleaf said the current situation where 142 percent of Liberia's national budget coming from outside do not speak well for the future, and that it would take commitment by the citizens to pay their taxes.

The Liberian leader was speaking Tuesday in Monrovia when she served as lead panelist at a one-day revenue symposium organized by the Liberia Revenue Authority.

She warned that if Liberians continue to approach the payment with the same pace in mobilizing domestic resources through the payment of taxes, the country is bound to remain static.

She wants the LRA to begin instituting measures to compel the payment of taxes especially by public officials.

The President suggested that one possible measure in ensuring tax compliance is to constantly remind public officials and others about their legal obligation to pay their taxes, and those who refuse to pay should be punished.

"Officials who don't pay their taxes should not take pay at the end of the month. The LRA should begin to write communications to heads of institutions about officials who refuse to pay their taxes," the President said.

She further said people who are caught in tax fraud should be exposed immediately before it gets the court which might take a very long time for redress.

LRA Commissioner General, Alfrida S. Tamba said domestic resource mobilization is critical to the country's development, especially the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Madam Tamba said currently the country needs a well-functioning domestic resource mobilization.

Finance and Development Planning Minister Boima Kamara believes the country's growth largely depends on the goal domestic resource mobilization which rests on the citizens.

Liberia

Another Hate Crime in the LGBT Community

Another documented gender based hate crime against a lesbian woman who lives openly gay, marks a rise in the number of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.