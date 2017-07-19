Liberia: 'Enforce Tax Law'

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is urging authorities at the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) to use all legal means possible to enforce the country's tax law.

The President said this would allow the collection of domestic resource mobilization as the time has come for Liberians to express the commitment of influencing their own agenda.

President Johnson-Sirleaf said the current situation where 142 percent of Liberia's national budget coming from outside do not speak well for the future, and that it would take commitment by the citizens to pay their taxes.

The Liberian leader was speaking Tuesday in Monrovia when she served as lead panelist at a one-day revenue symposium organized by the Liberia Revenue Authority.

She warned that if Liberians continue to approach the payment with the same pace in mobilizing domestic resources through the payment of taxes, the country is bound to remain static.

She wants the LRA to begin instituting measures to compel the payment of taxes especially by public officials.

The President suggested that one possible measure in ensuring tax compliance is to constantly remind public officials and others about their legal obligation to pay their taxes, and those who refuse to pay should be punished.

"Officials who don't pay their taxes should not take pay at the end of the month. The LRA should begin to write communications to heads of institutions about officials who refuse to pay their taxes," the President said.

She further said people who are caught in tax fraud should be exposed immediately before it gets the court which might take a very long time for redress.

LRA Commissioner General, Alfrida S. Tamba said domestic resource mobilization is critical to the country's development, especially the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Madam Tamba said currently the country needs a well-functioning domestic resource mobilization.

Finance and Development Planning Minister Boima Kamara believes the country's growth largely depends on the goal domestic resource mobilization which rests on the citizens.