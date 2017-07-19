18 July 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Joe Maswanganyi Condemns Violent Attacks Between Meter Taxi and E-Hailing Drivers

Minister of Transport denounce the spate of violent attacks between the meter taxi and e-hailing drivers.

The Minister of Transport, Mr Joe Maswanganyi, strongly denounces the spate of violent attacks involving the Meter Taxi Associations as well as the E-hailing operators following the spiralling attacks and counter attacks involving both of them.

"This kind of behaviour which breeds intimidation and anarchy stands condemned and should not be allowed in our public transport system and our country in general" said Minister Maswanganyi.

Minister Maswanganyi further said that these attacks are not in keeping with the government vision to promote a safe, reliable, effective, efficient, coordinated, integrated and environmentally friendly public transport system.

"These attacks are also against the ethos of the society we are seeking to build, a society free of hate, violence and crime," said Minister Maswanganyi.

Minister Maswanganyi will soon be meeting the Meter Taxi Association as well as Uber Management to deal with this debacle.

"As government, we will also work with all the Ministers in the Security Cluster as well as other relevant government departments to have a multi-pronged approach in dealing with this debacle," said Minister Maswanganyi.

Minister Maswanganyi calls upon members of the society with any knowledge and information of the perpetrators of this violence and criminality to report such gruesome incidences to the law enforcement agencies.

Minister Maswanganyi passes his condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their loved once as a result of this violence and wishes good health and a speedy recovery to those recovering in hospital and at home.

Issued by: Department of Transport

South Africa

