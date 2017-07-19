South Africa: Minister Edna Molewa - High Level Political Forum 2017

document

Statement by Minister B Molewa at the High Level Political Forum 2017, United Nations Headquarters, New York, USA,

Secretary-General,

Presidents of General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council,

Excellencies,

Distinguished Delegates

We are most grateful for this opportunity to address this gathering of the High Level Political Forum on eradicating poverty and promoting prosperity in a changing world.

This represents the first year that we have an in-depth review of the SDG Goals 1, 2, 3, 5, 9 and 14 including Goal 17, strengthen the means of implementation and revitalise the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development,that we will continue considering each year.

At the outset, South Africa aligns itself with the statements made by H.E. Andrés Mideros, National Secretary of Planning and Development of the Republic of Ecuador on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, and H.E Ali Alifei, Permanent Representative of Chad, on behalf of the Africa Group.

It's two years since the historic adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals. South Africa welcomes the progress report towards the Sustainable Development Goals of the Secretary-General and commend the concerted efforts made by the entire world to eradicate poverty in all its forms and dimensions by 2030.

South Africa is a developmental state with an economy in transition where our major priorities are addressing the quadruple challenges of poverty, unemployment, inequality and sustainability (social, economic and environmental). We note that given the reality of countries being at different levels of development, success of the SDGs will be largely uneven and progress hampered by such challenges.

Mr President,

We therefore make an appeal to the Secretary-General that the UN system as a whole work collaboratively to share information, tools and expertise necessary to assist respective countries.

Notably, the global economic downturn, the changing climate and resource constraints posed by the depletion of natural resources and environment degradation, including pollution, are challenges to our efforts to eradicate poverty and promote wellbeing and prosperity.

Recognising that the highest poverty rates exist in sub-Saharan Africa, the 2030 Agenda resonates well with Africa's roadmap for development namely, Agenda 2063, with which the SDGs are being implemented concurrently and in an integrated manner and further strengthened by the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA), and the Regional Economic Commissions (RECs).

To eradicate poverty in Africa, Official Development Assistance (ODA) is a priority. Combating illegal movements of money or capital from the African Continent is also vitally important and the fight against illicit financial flows, particularly from Africa should be at the forefront of the international efforts related to development financing as expressed in the report by the High-level Panel on Illicit Financial Flows, led by Former South African President Mbeki.

In this respect, the work of the ECOSOC Forum on Financing for Development follow-up is very important.

Mr President,

Food security and nutrition are essential for sustainable development and strongly linked to the presence of sustainable agriculture, healthy and productive oceans and terrestrial ecosystems all of which are vastly threatened by the impacts of climate change and as such adversely affecting food production.

In this regard our commitment to and the full implementation of all elements of the Paris Agreement, the NDC's including loss and damage in it entirety and not merely disaster risk management and early warning becomes absolutely vital.

Investment in research, development and infrastructure for Science, Technology, Innovation and Engineering is very important.

Integration of the three dimensions of sustainable development can be facilitated through ecosystem approaches to integrated management of activities related to natural resources, adequate financial resources, education and awareness raising, and promoting partnerships with all stakeholders at all levels for the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity, oceans, seas and ecosystem services.

Securing access to new, additional and predictable sources of funding without unrealistic pre-conditions is of central importance to African and other developing countries. We must work together in mobilising sufficient, adequate and predictable financial resources for the implementation of the SDGs.

Developed countries must continue to honour their historic obligations and responsibilities, as part of the commitments made in the context of the global partnership for development. Without the means of implementation, we will not be able to achieve much.

Mr President,

It is my sincere hope and wish that as we now focus on the implementation of the SDGs, we need all the available developmental tools and means of implementation at our disposal.

Our historic mission for future generations should be that leaders of the world, in government, business and civil society, can join hands and do what is right for future generations through eradicating poverty and promoting prosperity, and achieving all the SDGs by 2030.

Ladies and Gentlemen, much has been said and it is now time for action on our commitment to leave no one behind.

Issued by: Department of Environmental Affairs