South Africa: North West On Awareness Against Abuse of Women and Children

press release

Molosankwe's Cape-2-Mahikeng awareness walk a worthy agenda - Premier Mahumapelo

Premier Supra Mahumapelo of Bokone Bophirima Province has expressed his undivided support to Thato Molosankwe (39) of Lomanyaneng village in Mahikeng, who has embarked on a 1 317km walk from Cape Town to Mahikeng, to raise awareness against women and children abuse.

Molosankwe who started his 31days walk on 10 July, is expected to arrive in Mahikeng on 9 August, Women's Day.

Dubbed #FatherSonMentorshipWalk, Molosankwe's walk is not only aimed at raising awareness on the fight against abuse of women and children, but seeks to encourage fathers to teach their sons good morals, and to play their part in the fight against other social ills such as drug and alcohol abuse, crime, racism, HIV/Aids, the abuse of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual and Trans-gender (LGBT); and drinking and driving.

"The bold stand taken by Molosankwe is truly encouraging. As the Provincial Government, we wish him strength and good health throughout his walk, and pray that he remain focused to this noble course.

We remain positive that nothing, including the cold winter weather, will destruct him from completing this long walk, and that he will ultimately reach his goal", said Mahumapelo who also encouraged the people of Bokone Bophirima Province to support Molosankwe in his efforts to raise awareness against all forms of women and children abuse, through his long walks.

Molosankwe was this week joined by a homeless man from Oudtshoorn, who has since volunteered to walk with him to Mahikeng.

The two who are still in the Western Cape, walking this week from Oudtshoorn to Prince Albert, will walk through Kimberley in the Northern Cape and Taung and Vryburg in Bokone Bophirima, until they reach Mahikeng on 9 August.

Issued by: North West Office of the Premier