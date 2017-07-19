Gambia: Waho Regional Meeting Kick-Starts in Banjul

The West African Health Organisation (WAHO), in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, yesterday began a six-day regional meeting at Paradise Suites Hotel in Kololi.

It was a national capacity building seminar geared towards scaling up the good practices of 'Kaabilo Baama'. Kaabilo Baama is an initiative of health stakeholders in The Gambia developed as a means to facilitate the reduction of maternal and child mortality.

The initiative is said to be a success and as a result, WAHO has agreed to support a project to scale it up in The Gambia.

It was in line with this support that the sub-regional organisation organised the workshop to strengthen the capacities of relevant national actors in the scaling up of the good practices of Kaabilo Baama.

The workshop was designed to equip stakeholders with relevant information on the methodology for scaling up of the practice, and to help mobilise technical and financial partners to support its implementation.

Speaking on the occasion, Fatou Kinteh, programme officer for gender at UNFPA country office, said the Kaabilo Baama initiative was piloted in 14 villages in Kiang in 2014.

"The initiative has encouraged men to accompany women to the health facilities," she said, adding that under the initiative, women are provided transport fares to visit health facilities without any delay.

Speaking on behalf of the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Janko Jimbara said even though The Gambia has reduced maternal and mortality, they should not be complacent.

Mr Jimbara, who is the deputy permanent secretary technical at the ministry and also the focal person for WAHO, said since the start of Kaabilo Baama initiative, it registered a great success in the communities.

Dr Yves Mongbo of the World Health Organisation who is with WAHO said supporting Kaabilo Baama initiative was the third time WAHO has been supporting The Gambia to develop a good plan to scale up good practices to reduce maternal and mortality in the country.