19 July 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia Hosts Int'l Meeting On Elimination of Chemical Weapons

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Njie Baldeh

A regional meeting of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is underway at the Djembe Beach Hotel in Kololi.

Speaking on the occasion on behalf of the Minister of Defence, Assan Tangara, said The Gambia has been a long-standing partner to OPCW in the implementation of the provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

Mr Tangara, who is the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Defence, said The Gambia signed to the OPCW on 13th January 1983, ratified the convention in May 1998 and domesticated it in 2012.

"We recognise the political, economic and security benefits of becoming a state party to the convention," he said. "We desire for increase security, peace and stability and the political will is there to participate fully in the global community."

OPCW is the implementation body of CWC, which entered into force in 1979. The organisation has 192 member states working together to achieve a world free of chemical weapons.

The OPCW member states share collective goal of preventing chemical from ever again being used for warfare.

The African continent is a major stakeholder in the OPCW. Fifty-two states in Africa including The Gambia are part of the OPCW.

Gambia

The Gambia's Post-Election Blues

Seldom has an election given rise to so much hope on the African continent as the one that placed Adama Barrow at the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.