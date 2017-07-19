Gambia: Hope for the Better

We are trying to be hopeful that the energy validation workshop underway at the Kairaba Beach Hotel will bring us some improvement in the electricity supply we receive in this country.

It has been far from meeting national consumption ever since but electricity supply in The Gambia in recent days has been one of deteriorating. We however understand that the National Water and Electricity Company has been trying its utmost best to ensure power supply reaches every nook and cranny of the land.

While many communities are struggling with water shortage, others are grappling with power cuts or blackouts, which is hindrance to human development and national growth.

This snag in the provision of the fuel of national growth and development was even highlighted at the opening session of the two-day high level donor conference and validation workshop held by the Ministry of Petroleum in partnership with National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC).

The Energy Minister had said energy is the driver of economic growth and social development of any nation, hence its adequate availability is a necessity that human life cannot afford to be deprived of.

So we are hopeful that the plan in place to provide 70mw of electricity in 2017 will be realised so as to minimize the frequent power outage we are currently experiencing.

According to the Minister of Petroleum, the roadmap of the new initiative is aimed at minimizing disruption and blackouts in the Greater Banjul Area at least with 70mw by the end of 2017.

He also said the second phase, 2018-2020, is to close the generation gap and investment transmission and distribution and commissioning the first IPPs (Independent Power Producers), whilst the third phase is aimed at scaling generation to 250mw to expand access.

This sounds good and if validated and finally implemented, we should be better off in accessing electricity in this country.

We therefore hope for the better in our quest to overcome our energy and electricity challenge.