19 July 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Lawyer Tambadou Withdraws From Prosecution Team in NIA 9 Trial

By Bruce Asemota

Lawyer Sheriff Marie Tambadou, a senior legal practitioner and a member of the Gambia Bar Association has withdrawn his representation as a member of the prosecution team in the criminal trial involving 9 former senior officials of the defunct National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

S.M. Tambadou was among the six legal private practitioners that were hired by the Attorney General Chambers and Ministry of Justice in May 2017 to take over the prosecution case of the 9 suspects in the matter of the Solo Sandeng, a political activist and a member of the United Democratic Party (UDP), allegedly murdered in April 2016.

Lawyer S.M. Tambadou's withdrawal was confirmed yesterday by veteran lawyer Antouman A.A.B. Gaye, the lead counsel for the prosecution team who informed the court that Tambadou was no longer with the team.

Meanwhile, no reason was advanced for his withdrawal.

Lawyer Tambadou was the president of The Gambia Bar Association who swore in President Adama Barrow at the Gambia Embassy in Dakar, Senegal, during the political impasse which gripped the country from the December 2016 presidential election after the refusal of the country's erstwhile leader Yahya Jammeh to step down.

