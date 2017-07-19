press release

A three-day regional conference and ministerial roundtable to strengthen synergies for the protection of cultural heritage in Eastern Africa and Adjacent Indian Ocean States aiming to provide a platform for discussion at national and internationals level kicked off this morning at the Intercontinental Hotel, Balaclava.

This initiative of the Ministry of Arts and Culture, in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), endeavours to safeguard and sustainably develop cultural heritage in Eastern Africa and the adjacent Indian Ocean Islands in the wake of increasing threats to cultural heritage through the implementation of mutually reinforcing culture programmes. Participants from eighteen countries are attending the conference including Ministers from Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan and Uganda.

In his opening address, the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun commended UNESCO for giving Mauritius the opportunity to host this Roundtable and bring people of the African region together to pave the way forward for the protection of cultural heritage. He outlined some of the ways of how synergies can be strengthened by ensuring the right to creativity while earning a livelihood, strengthening policy legislation, carrying out an inventory, and investigation of cultural goods.

He recalled that Mauritius is already a signatory of various UNESCO conventions promoting the concept of togetherness and sharing of common cultural heritage. As a State Party to the 1972 Convention, Mauritius is proud to have two World Heritage sites namely, the Aapravasi Ghat World Heritage Site, and Le Morne Cultural Landscape.

Mr Roopun pointed out Mauritius' success in inscribing two elements on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural heritage, that is, the 'Sega Tipik' and the Bhojpuri 'Geet Gawai' in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

Mauritius became a member of the Inter-Governmental Committee for the Intangible Cultural Heritage, for a four-year term. In March 2016, Government submitted the nomination dossier of the "Sega Tambour of Rodrigues", for inscription on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage and same will be examined at the next Inter-Governmental Committee to be held in December in South Korea.

Regarding the preparation of the Status of Artist Bill, UNESCO has offered the services of an expert for the preparation of the legislation on which the Ministry is working, said Mr Roopun. This legislation is in line with the 1980 Belgrade Recommendation of the UNESCO.

For her part, the Minister of Education and Human Resources Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, recalled that safeguarding of culture directly contributes to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) that the global community has subscribed to. The SDGs, she said, epitomise a paradigm shift about the notion of socio-cultural development which goes far beyond the mere span of economic growth.

To this end she called for collaborative actions through joint ventures and urged the population to participate actively in the preservation of the cultural and natural heritage and to adopt a sense of ownership.