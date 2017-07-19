Mauritius: High Level Discussion to Raise Awareness On Multidisciplinarity of Science

press release

A two-day high level discussion on the need to engage the worlds of art, nature and science organised at the initiative of the Office of the President opened this morning at the State House, Le Réduit. The President of the Republic, Dr. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim; the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr. Nandcoomar Bodha, and other eminent personalities were present at the event.

The high level discussion lies in the context of activities to mark the National Day celebrations which will culminate with the 50th Anniversary of the Independence of Mauritius in 2018. The main objective is to raise awareness on the multidisciplinarity of science and to showcase the contribution of works of art and nature to promote inclusive growth and sustainable development.

In her address the President underlined the importance of the high level discussion which will help to answer the question of how to reconcile science, art and nature. Referring to the fact that science and art naturally overlap, Dr. Gurib-Fakim pointed that this can be traced as far back as the Egyptian pyramids and the great cities of Ancient China, for instance.

While art and science are principally about communication, they differ in the direction in which they are communicating, she said. History proves that the two disciplines cannot exist without each other, enduring a constantly changing relationship and there is great potential when art and science collaborate, resulting in the unexpected outcomes that can be exponentially more valuable than when they work apart, she added.

Dr. Gurib-Fakim further stated that both disciplines can also involve pushing technological boundaries to their limits. Science begins with the physical, observable and concrete occurrences in the world and scientists generate abstractions that communicate their understandings of these phenomena. Artists and scientists tend to approach problems with a similar open-mindedness and wisdom, she said.

For his part, Minister Bodha pointed out that there are extraordinary and formidable challenges as regards science and nature. Speaking about climate change, he stated that this challenge puts us in a position where we have a great responsibility as to what will be bestowed to future generations. Scientists and decision makers, thus have a major role to play to propose solutions for the future of our planet, he added.

Mr Bodha lauded the President of the Republic for the dimension brought to the 50th Anniversary of the Independence of Mauritius through the high level discussion.