Liberia: Nobel Liberia, Fabrar to Export Liberian Country Rice

In its bid to help promote Liberian businesses locally and internationally, and to empower farmers throughout the country, the management of NOBEL Liberia recently formed a partnership with Fabrar Liberia Incorporated, exporters of the red Liberian country rice to the United States, according to a press release yesterday.

Two Fabrar executives, Mrs. Jeanine Cooper, founder, and the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Fabio E. Lavelanet, who met with the Chief Executive Officer of NOBEL Liberia, Mr. Jallah Kesselly, for the business deal, said they were excited to begin the exportation of the Liberian country rice, branded the "Lone Star Rice", to the United States for supply to Liberians, other Africans, as well as Americans, and encouraging them to have a taste for Liberian home-produced rice.

Mrs. Cooper said a 40-foot container of red Liberian country rice is expected to be exported to the United States through the management of NOBEL Liberia for Liberians in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and other Liberian communities in the United States.

For his part, the CEO of NOBEL Liberia, Mr. Kesselly, expressed appreciation to the management of Fabrar for the initiative to promote Liberia abroad by making the first attempt to export homemade Liberian rice for consumption by Liberians and others in the US. The slogan for the exercise is "Helping Liberia to rise again."

Also speaking, the CEO of Fabrar, Mr. Lavelanet, said every five bags of the Lone Star rice being shipped to the United States is the contribution to the livelihood of one farmer, and further noted that the shipment of 4,000 bags has contributed to the livelihood of 800 farm families.

"Every bag purchased puts $3 in the hands of a farmer," Mr. Lavelanet said.

Observers believe the exportation of home-grown Liberian rice to the United States will help in the promotion of Liberia's locally produced commodities, and will also dignify the work of Liberian farmers.

Since its establishment, NOBEL Liberia has always made its support and services available to Liberian owned institutions by providing guidance and other means that will help Liberians sustain themselves and their families.