President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has challenged the Law Association of Zambia to form a political party and stop hiding behind the curtain of a legal association .

Speaking before his departure to Swaziland at Kenneth Kaunda international airport, the head of state took a swipe at the legal body stating that they are abusing a very noble profession.

"Let them form a political party let them go ahead. Let them not abuse the profession it is a noble one," President Lungu said.

"I challenge them to form a political party because what they are doing is politics"

The Head of State, a lawyer himself, said it is totally unacceptable for LAZ to be playing politics.

"To abuse the law, the legal profession I belong to is totally unacceptable it is a very noble profession," said President Lungu.

LAZ has been a critical voice in Zambia's young democracy often providing checks and balance to the country's sitting government.