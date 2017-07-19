18 July 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Pres. Lungu Upset With Laz

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Clement Malambo

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has challenged the Law Association of Zambia to form a political party and stop hiding behind the curtain of a legal association .

Speaking before his departure to Swaziland at Kenneth Kaunda international airport, the head of state took a swipe at the legal body stating that they are abusing a very noble profession.

"Let them form a political party let them go ahead. Let them not abuse the profession it is a noble one," President Lungu said.

"I challenge them to form a political party because what they are doing is politics"

The Head of State, a lawyer himself, said it is totally unacceptable for LAZ to be playing politics.

"To abuse the law, the legal profession I belong to is totally unacceptable it is a very noble profession," said President Lungu.

LAZ has been a critical voice in Zambia's young democracy often providing checks and balance to the country's sitting government.

Zambia

Remember When Lungu Said He's Learning a Lot from Mugabe?

Zambia has attracted some international attention over events that have taken place over a relatively short time. The… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.