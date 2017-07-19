Windhoek — Windhoek Mayor Muesee Kazapua has announced that the city will invest N$638 million of its 2017/18 budget in infrastructure development, ranging from new wastewater treatment plants, the upgrading of roads, servicing of land, development of markets and other initiatives spread throughout the city.

Speaking at the official launch of the City of Windhoek's (CoW) first round of public meetings in Khomasdal on Saturday, Kazapua said that as in any budgetary process, not all projects requested by the residents could be accommodated due to limited resources.

However, the mayor said they applied their minds, prioritised and approved the budget based on the principles of opportunity cost, which simply means getting the most out of the resources at their disposal.

He said the projects approved include, among others, the new wastewater treatment plant at Ongos at a cost of N$3.5 million, an upgrade of Monte Cristo Road for N$2 million, a new fire station at a cost of N$2 million - all in the Moses Garoeb Constituency.

Further, Kazapua said the city council had also approved the servicing of land in Okahandja Park in Tobias Hainyeko Constituency at a cost of N$15 million, as well as the servicing of land in Samora Marchel Constituency in Goreangab Extension 4 at cost of N$53 million.

He said CoW further approved the development of Herero Mall in Katutura Central at a cost of N$2 million; the new Lafrenz reservoir, or alternative at N$2 million; Lafrenz electrical load centre at N$40 million, and the upgrading of Bonsmara Street Market in the Northern Industrial area for N$2.5 million.

Kazapua said the city plans to upgrade roads in Otjomuise to the tune of N$2 million, with road tarring in Otjomuise expected to cost some N$7 million, as well as electricity provision for the new Otjomuise Extension in Khomasdal Constituency at N$700,000.

In Windhoek West, Kazapua said the city would upgrade the Sam Nujoma West route at N$1.6 million and the Western Bypass off-ramps at N$1.6 million; the Auas road upgrade at N$2 million, Academia Extension 1 arterials at N$3.1 million; as well as construction of a cremation furnace at N$1.2 million; construction of a family park in Dorado Park at N$86,000, a new cemetery site in Rocky Crest at N$1 million; an electrical feeder at N$3 million and the reconfiguration of the central business district MV circuit at N$2.5 million.

Windhoek East received N$11.5 million for deep well-drilling; N$700,000 to link the Southern Bypass with Sam Nujoma Drive and N$5 million for the development of the Kupferberg landfill site.

There are also plans to replace the Luiperds Valley electrical line for N$2 million, while N$40 million will be spent on developing a new residential area in Auasblick.

Windhoek Rural Constituency, mainly Mix Settlement at Groot Aub, as well as Brakwater, will receive a new reservoir and bulk pipeline at a cost of N$2 million and a road master plan for Brakwater for N$1.5 million.