Malawi: Matchaya Advocates for Independent Public Health Inspections

District Health Officer (DHO) for Blantyre, Dr. Medson Matchaya says independent health inspectors are vital in order to maintain high standards of service delivery in the public health sector.

According to Matchaya, an independent body to monitor the ministry of health's operations would work out better unlike the ministry's current self-monitoring system.

Matchaya made the observation upon arriving from China, recently, where he went for a month long study tour courtesy of the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation's (MBC) Innovation Awards where he was among the winners.

He indicated that from his Chinese visit, he discovered that the Chinese are doing well in their health service dispensation because they are serious with monitoring which also comes with stiff penalties.

"Despite their sizable population, china's mortality rate is at 39 out of 100, 000 yet in Malawi, with a population of 15 million, we are registering 300 deaths out of every 100, 000," explained Matchaya.

According to Matchaya, putting much emphasis in preventive care in the public health investments would help improve the situation.

"A good healthcare system has to invest 60 percent of its efforts towards preventive measures and the rest goes to curative," explained Matchaya.

The Blantyre DHO hinted that a functional public health system means fewer sick people which translates into less congestion which will also ease huge expenses for managing drugs.

In her remarks, MBC's Public Relation Officer (PRO), Chembezi Mhone explained that, as a broadcaster that is geared to inspiring the nation, MBC deliberately designed the awards as one way of promoting excellence in various sectors.

"There are a lot of people who are innovative in various sectors who are working towards the development of this nation and by awarding those that stand out, it motivates the rest," explained Mhone.

Currently, preparations for the 2017 MBC Innovations awards are underway and MBC is encouraging people to register success stories of those who appear exceptional and innovative in their fields.

"We are calling on all District Commissioners (DC) to file stories of those who seem innovative in their districts so that the awards consider a wider selection this time," she added.

MBC Innovation Awards first started in 2015.