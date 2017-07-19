18 July 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Medical Outreach Benefits Rural Community

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Loide Jason

Outapi — A week-long special surgery campaign saw about 30 people being operated on at sessions that took place at Outapi last week.

Apart from the special surgery, several other patients had their tonsillitis removed while some men were circumcised.

The campaign is led by the Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Bernard Haufiku.

Haufiku said the campaign targets people from rural areas who do not have the means to travel to Oshakati, Windhoek or South Africa for specialised surgery.

The campaign is supported by two gynaecologists, two special doctors and a paediatrician.

"I am pleased by the strong relations between the doctors. If it continues like this, we will achieve a lot in the health sector," he said.

He said these doctors from private and public hospitals render their services at no cost.

"We have chosen Omusati because it is where the need is. Therefore we must prioritise regions with high needs, especially those that cannot afford to get help elsewhere," said Haufiku.

Susan Shipena from Okafitu in Outapi who underwent gynaecological surgery said she is now relieved because she no longer suffers pain.

"I am excited that my son is operated on because he has been suffering from tonsils for five years. He is now five years and they are removed. I am very happy and I wish Dr Haufiku a long life," said Yoolokeni Hamukwaya from Oneleiwa village.

The campaign is organised as part of the national medical outreach service, which is committed to bring private and public health sectors together.

It further aims to bring specialised services closer to the people through equity and accessibility of health services for all.

The outreach is further committed to impart knowledge and instil confidence of doctors serving the public at district facilities during ward round and operations.

Namibia

Few Recalled Mazda Vehicles On Local Roads

Novel Mazda says initial information shows that there are not many vehicles within the affected range of the global… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.