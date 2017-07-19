19 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested for Possession of Illegal Firearm and Hijacked Vehicle Whilst Case Is Registered in Mfuleni

Western Cape Flying Squad Members showed their worth by arresting suspects before a case has been registered.

Members were busy patrolling in Mfuleni at Extension 6 at approximately 07:30 on Tuesday 18 July 2017, when they received information about a vehicle that was hijacked in Nyanga on Monday 17 July 2017 at approximately 23:30 in Browns Farm.

The complaint was still busy registering the case in Nyanga when the vehicle was spotted by the police in Mfuleni at Extension 6. The driver was requested to stop and the vehicle was searched. An illegal firearm with the serial number filed off was found in the vehicle and also some of the cell phones were found in the possession of the suspects.

Three males who resides in the Phillip and Browns Farm area with ages between 22 years and 26 years were arrested and charged with possession of hijacked vehicle and possession of unlicensed firearm. They will be appearing at Blue Downs Magistrate Court once they have been charged.

