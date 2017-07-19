South Africa: 2017 SAPS National Netball Championship

press release

King William's Town: Eastern Cape Province is hosting the 2017 SAPS National Netball Championship. The games resumed on 16 July 2017 at Grens High School, East London.

"The fitness and wellness of our personnel are always high on the SAPS' agenda. SAPS Management strives to keep a well-oiled and professional workforce, which is crucial to fulfilling the SAPS's vision of creating a safe and secure environment for all people in South Africa. Sports activities give an opportunity for members to remain healthy, dedicated and productive," said Lt Gen Ntshinga.

An invitation is extended to all media to support the 2017 SAPS National Netball Championships which will continue until the 21 July 2017 (see attached schedule). Gala dinner and prize giving ceremony will take place at East London Golf Club on Friday 21 July 2017 at 18:00.