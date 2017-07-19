South Africa: A Body of One of the Missing Fishermen Found Near Blue Horizon Bay St Francis Bay

Photo: National Sea Rescue Institute

A helicopter dispatched by the National Sea Rescue Institute searches for survivors at the capsized Maredon fishing vessel near St Francis in the Eastern Cape.

press release

King William's Town — A body of one of the missing fishermen has been found floating in the sea near Blue Horizon Bay in Port Elizabeth.

On Wednesday, 18 July 2017 around 09:00, the crew of a vessel,Gambit that was sailing near Blue Horizon Bay in Port Elizabeth saw a body of man floating in the sea, and later brought the body to the port in St Francis Bay. A body was later identified to be that of Mbongeni Gift Zulu (43), from Jeffrey's Bay. Zulu was also one of the missing fishermen. Police are urging anyone who is interested to assist with the search for the now seven missing fishermen to contact Captain Johan Du Toit at 071 475 1831. An inquest investigation is underway.