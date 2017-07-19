19 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: A Body of One of the Missing Fishermen Found Near Blue Horizon Bay St Francis Bay

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: National Sea Rescue Institute
A helicopter dispatched by the National Sea Rescue Institute searches for survivors at the capsized Maredon fishing vessel near St Francis in the Eastern Cape.
press release

King William's Town — A body of one of the missing fishermen has been found floating in the sea near Blue Horizon Bay in Port Elizabeth.

On Wednesday, 18 July 2017 around 09:00, the crew of a vessel,Gambit that was sailing near Blue Horizon Bay in Port Elizabeth saw a body of man floating in the sea, and later brought the body to the port in St Francis Bay. A body was later identified to be that of Mbongeni Gift Zulu (43), from Jeffrey's Bay. Zulu was also one of the missing fishermen. Police are urging anyone who is interested to assist with the search for the now seven missing fishermen to contact Captain Johan Du Toit at 071 475 1831. An inquest investigation is underway.

More on This

Rescuers Extend Search Area for Eight Missing Fishermen

Volunteers have joined in the search for eight missing fishermen after the search area was extended on day four of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.