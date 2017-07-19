19 July 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: 500 Graduate From Asmara Community College

Asmara — Asmara Community College has graduated 500 students including 58 females in Certificate. Mr. Alem Gebreqal, Director of the College, said that the institution has been striving to train qualified teachers who are playing due role in efforts to develop education across the country.

Also speaking on the occasion, Mr. Semere Russom, Minister of Education, explained that the distinction graduates would have the opportunity to pursue higher education and that the rest would have the same opportunity after serving some years.

Since its establishment in 1994, Asmara Community College has graduated about 14 thousand students with Diploma and Certificate.

