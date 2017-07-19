Kenya: Habida - No Boys Allowed in My Studio

MTV award-winning singer Habida Maloney is back in the country from South Africa with a revolutionary idea.

The popular singer wants to open a music studio exclusively signing women. The "Sunshine" singer has remained tight-lipped about the kind of artistes she would sign up but recently opened up to Nation.co.ke about her passion project.

SAFE PLACE TO RECORD THEIR MUSIC

"My studio will be female musicians only who need a safe place to record their music without feeling intimidated because you know our industry is saturated with men! I will pass on whatever knowledge I have," she said.

Despite being low-key in the industry lately as compared to her earlier years of releasing subsequent hit after hit such as: "My Reason", "Girls Night Out", "Superwoman", "Lights Up", to mention a few, Habida insists she still very much got her head in the game.

"I have never gone silent, I have released a song every year but I just didn't live here, I was in South Africa," she added.