19 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Habida - No Boys Allowed in My Studio

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thomas Matiko

MTV award-winning singer Habida Maloney is back in the country from South Africa with a revolutionary idea.

The popular singer wants to open a music studio exclusively signing women. The "Sunshine" singer has remained tight-lipped about the kind of artistes she would sign up but recently opened up to Nation.co.ke about her passion project.

SAFE PLACE TO RECORD THEIR MUSIC

"My studio will be female musicians only who need a safe place to record their music without feeling intimidated because you know our industry is saturated with men! I will pass on whatever knowledge I have," she said.

Despite being low-key in the industry lately as compared to her earlier years of releasing subsequent hit after hit such as: "My Reason", "Girls Night Out", "Superwoman", "Lights Up", to mention a few, Habida insists she still very much got her head in the game.

"I have never gone silent, I have released a song every year but I just didn't live here, I was in South Africa," she added.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.