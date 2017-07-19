Kenya: Nakuru Voters Asked to Reject Independent Candidates

Jubilee Party candidates in Nakuru County have asked voters to reject those contesting as independent candidates as they cannot be trusted to support the government after elections.

They alleged that it is possible for independent candidates to vote against government sponsored motions once elected into Parliament because they are not party members.

The candidates, led by led by Lee Kinyanjui (governorship), Charity Chepkwony (Njoro MP) and Liza Chelule (Woman Rep) made the remarks as they campaigned in Nakuru.

"The independent candidates should not lie to the voters that they will work for them once they are in Parliament. The president and his deputy will not be able to deliver if they do not have a good of MPs under Jubilee," said Ms Chelule.

DISADVANTAGED

Mrs Chepkwony said the number of MPs elected under the party will play a major role in forming the government.

"We have seen it before, where there is contested presidential results and a presidential candidate is disadvantaged if his party has less number of MPs," she said.

While calling on the electorate to turn up in large numbers on Elections Day, Mr Kinyanjui asked candidates to maintain peace as they campaign.

He noted that some candidates have resulted to writing abusive messages on social media while some have been destroying their opponent's posters.

"Some of the candidates have been using social media to spread hate messages against their opponents. I would like to urge them to use proper language to woo voters without causing disunity," said Mr Kinyanjui.