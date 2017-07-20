The KwaZulu-Natal ANC wants outspoken MP Dr Makhosi Khoza disciplined after she delivered an impassioned plea to President Jacob Zuma to resign.

"The ANC KwaZulu-Natal is of the firm view that comrade Makhosi Khoza has now crossed the line and must immediately face the consequences of her actions," provincial spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli said in a statement.

Khoza has been an outspoken critic of the "politics of patronage". On Tuesday, she spoke at the Conference for the Future of South Africa in Johannesburg, organised by Save SA. She said she had been involved with the ANC since she was 12.

"I was taught to respect leadership directives. I was also socialised to view anything that comes from one's opponents with suspicion.

"However, the dilemma I have is this: What if such directives are morally bankrupt, directionless, and reflect arrogance and dishonesty of that very democratically-elected leadership?"

'Extreme ill-discipline'

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, her home province, said she was not immune from "political discipline". She had betrayed the party's values, it said.

"No ANC member, irrespective of the position they occupy in society, has the flexibility to arrogate to himself or herself the status of being a source of all wisdom. This includes comrade Makhosi Khoza.

"The latest public pronouncements of comrade Makhosi Khoza represented the worse form of arrogance which is completely at variance with the conduct expected from those representing the African National Congress," Ntuli said.

Ntuli said the ANC's provincial working committee had instructed its officials to institute disciplinary measures against her.

Khoza is chairperson of Parliament's portfolio committee on public service and administration. She received death threats for her criticism of the running of a Mpumalanga hospital during an oversight visit. She received further death threats for a Facebook post in which she was critical of the ANC and its leadership.

On Tuesday, Parliament said it would provide security for Khoza.

After the ANC's policy conference at the beginning of the month, ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu accused Khoza of "extreme ill-discipline". ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said Khoza and former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, who had also called on Zuma to step down, were violating the party's disciplinary code for attacking the organisation and its leadership on public platforms.

Khoza came to prominence in 2016 when she chaired the committee that selected a new public protector and as a vocal member of the ad hoc committee that investigated the SABC board. During the latter, she showed scant regard for political expediency.

Khoza has previously worked in the private sector and holds a PhD in administration and a master's degree in social science (policy and development studies). She has done research on the Zulu language, which has been described as groundbreaking.

Source: News24