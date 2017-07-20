19 July 2017

Nigeria: Osinbajo Orders Increased Security in Southern Kaduna, Vows Justice

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has ordered further security reinforcements in Kaduna State following reports of communal clashes that resulted in the loss of lives earlier this week in Kajuru, Kajuru Local Government Area of the State.

Mr. Osinbajo commiserated with families of the victims, the government and people of Kaduna State, and wishes the injured victims speedy recovery, his office said in a statement.

He also commended the prompt response and efforts of the state government, and those of the security agencies which contained the situation and restored the peace.

While condemning the act of violence in strong terms, the acting president said the security challenges in Southern Kaduna which has led to needless deaths were a source of concern for the Federal government and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians.

Noting previous and ongoing efforts of the Buhari administration to confront the situation, Mr. Osinbajo assured that no effort would be spared in identifying and bringing perpetrators of the killings to justice no matter how long or hard it may take.

According to him, Nigerians in the area and everywhere in the country have a right to live in peace, and the Federal Government considers this its sacred duty: ensuring such expectation.

"We will not relent and won't be deterred in our pursuit of securing the lives and property of all Nigerians, everywhere and in every part of this nation. In the end, we will not only secure the peace all around, but we shall enforce justice for the victims and all of those that are affected," he declared.

