19 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Parliament Wants Child Rapists to Be Jailed for At Least 60 Years

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Vanguard

Zimbabwe's parliament has reportedly resolved to impose a minimum 60-year sentence for the rape of children younger than 12 or people who are living with a disability.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, Information Minister Chris Mushowe said that "the rest of the cases of rape or sodomy" would carry a minimum sentence of 40 years.

He was quoted as saying that harsher jail terms were needed to "protect our society against the perpetrators of this inhumane crime".

Reports have indicated that at least 21 woman are raped daily in the southern African nation.

According to Sunday News, last year, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Office (ZimStat) claimed that at least one woman was sexually abused every 75 minutes.

The data showed a 42% increase in rape cases over the past six years, a trend that was reportedly worrying gender activists.

According to the ZimStat's quarterlydigest of statistics for the fourth quarter of 2015, an average of 646 women were sexually abused monthly.

A total of 7 752 cases of rape were recorded in 2015, up from 7 551 the previous year.

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

When Paraffin, Mai Sorobhi Were Kidnapped

Yesteryear drama "Paraffin" remains one of the best local television productions. The combination of the late Phillip… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.