Photo: Vanguard

Nnamdi Kanu

Umuahia — The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Wednesday, disclosed that the Nigerian Government offered him Biafra Republic while in Prison with only the five South East States as the components parts but he rejected it.

According to him, he rejected because that did not constitute the complete Biafra, saying that he told them that he wanted a Biafra with Rivers and Benue States inclusive.

The IPOB leader also claimed that he was offered an oil block and mansion in Dubai aimed at making him to abandon the cause but that he rejected them and insisted on the actualization of Biafra.

Kanu said those things were Greek gifts to buy him over and maintained that he has no price other than to actualize the restoration of Biafra Republic and liberate the Igbos.

"They gave me Biafra in Prison with only the five Igbo states; I said no, I want Benue and Rivers", Kanu said, pointing out that "Biafra is coming, there is nothing to stop it".

Kanu who spoke when leaders of Igbo Civil Society Coalition led by Prof. Obasi Igwe paid him a solidarity visit at his Umuahia home, also gave knocks to Igbo elites for their anti-Biafra activities, saying that they have no interest in the Igbo masses.