Rwanda: August 4 Is About Shifting to Even Higher Gear - Kagame

RPF-Inkotanyi's presidential candidate Paul Kagame has said that, once re-elected into office next month, his government will continue to empower and create opportunities for the youth to help them to realise their full potential.

Kagame was yesterday addressing a campaign rally in Gahanga Sector, Kicukiro District.

But he challenged young people to work hard and make the most of the opportunities that come their way and ultimately impact the nation. "To our young people, we will strive to give you as much opportunity as possible to realise your potential," the incumbent, who faces two other candidates, told a huge crowd in Gahanga.

He told the youth: "You must continue to build yourself because you are the foundation of our future development. You are the very people to sustain the gains made but you are also responsible for the future we aspire for."

Kagame also said, once re-elected, his government will continue to promote inclusive policies to ensure no one is left behind.

He said August 4 is an opportunity for Rwandans to "change gears" and move faster in their bid to transform the country.

"There are still a lot of good things to do. August 4th is about increasing our speed," he said.

Kagame hailed the eight political parties that are backing him in the race for presidency, describing the solidarity as a demonstration of a sense of one purpose that Rwandans continue to espouse for the greater good.

"Our national unity is central to whatever we do. The unity of purpose enables political actors to look at the bigger picture," he said, adding that the RPF-Inkotanyi were happy to work with other parties and all Rwandans - regardless of one's views - to develop the country.

Youth and ICT minister Jean Philbert Nsengimana called on the gathering and Rwandans in general to vote for Kagame to guarantee continued prosperity for all, peace and sustainable development.

Earlier yesterday, the President held two rallies - one in the heart of Kigali's commercial hub of Nyabugogo and another in Mayange, Bugesera District.

Kagame has addressed a dozen rallies since the campaigns kicked off on Friday.

The RPF-Inkotanyi Chairman is today expected to hold two campaign rallies, one in Kigali's Nyarugenge District and the other in Rulindo District in Northern Province.