Rwandans Proud of RPF-Led Gains But Can Do With Change - Habineza

On Day Six of the presidential campaigns, Democratic Green Party of Rwanda flag bearer Frank Habineza asked the electorate to be proud of the gains achieved under the RPF leadership but also be open to change.

Habineza was yesterday campaigning in Rulindo and Nyabihu districts where he rallied his supporters from both districts where he said that despite the socio-economic transformation ushered in by the RPF-Inkotanyi-led government, which he said every Rwandan is proud of, there was need to change.

"We have had a better country but we want the best one, we will build on what has been achieved to bring about positive change; we will not destroy what has been achieved by the incumbent government but we will change what is not good," he told the electorate in Rulindo District.

Habineza said his main focus, if elected president, is infrastructure development such as roads, providing all Rwandans with access to water, building a referral hospital in each district and health facilities at the sector level, among others.

"We will build houses for military and police personnel, increase their salaries and bring schools and health facilities closer to them so that they live with their family members," he noted.

He said he will promote Kinyarwanda language as "our mother language."

"We came here to ask for your vote; on August 4, please vote for Frank Habineza, a friend of children, parents, I am a friend of all Rwandans," he said.

Jean Kabahungu, a resident from Base, in Rulindo, said the candidate has a good manifesto but there was no elaborate plan on how he would execute it.

"He talks about good policies like increasing salaries for teachers and security personnel. He also pledged that Mutuelle de Santé subscribers will get better services; however, he did not mention any plans to reduce the premiums we pay," he said.

Most notable on Day 6 of the campaign by the Green Party candidate was the slightly bigger crowd his rallies attracted compared to the previous days.

Habineza is today scheduled to scour Karongi and Muhanga districts in Western and Southern provinces, respectively, for votes.