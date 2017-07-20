Rwanda: Mpayimana - I Will Cut Interest Rates

Independent presidential candidate Philippe Mpayimana has promised to compel commercial banks to reduce interest rates to ensure people borrow at a lower cost.

Mpayimana said this yesteryday while campaigning in the Western Province districts of Karongi and Rutsiro on the Sixth Day of the 2017 presidential campaigns.

The 47-year-old addressed his first rally at about 1pm in Bwishyura Sector and later visited Rubengera Sector, both in Karongi District.

He addressed his final rally of the day in Gihanga Sector in Rutsiro District where he told those who had gathered that he will change the current law to ensure they directly elect their sector leaders.

"I don't understand why sector leaders (executive secretaries) are appointed by government. This isn't right because this means they work for those who appoint them and not those they lead. If you elect me, they (sector leaders) will be elected by you and will work for you," Mpayimana said.

"Truth is, President Kagame has done a lot but I am ready to make people's lives better by building on his achievements. I want to ensure that Rwandans have better standards of living. I want to take care of the elderly and needy," the presidential hopeful said in response to a query from Deonize Musabyimana, a voter who asked what he would do that incumbent Paul Kagame hasn't done.

Today, Mpayimana is expected to campaign in Rubavu District.

There are three candidates who will be on the ballot come August 4. Besides Mpayimana, others are incumbent President Kagame and Frank Habineza, of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda.