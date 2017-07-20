Rwanda: Your Contribution Is Invaluable, RPF Candidate Tells Nyabugogo Traders

Incumbent President and RPF-Inkotanyi presidential candidate Paul Kagame, yesterday, held a special rally in Nyabugogo, a major commercial hub in the capital Kigali.

Nyabugogo, a beehive of activity, is in Nyarugenge District, which features on Kagame's campaign schedule for Thursday.

"I have come to express my appreciation for what you are doing for our country," Kagame told a cheerful crowd, largely made up of traders and residents from nearby settlements.

He urged the business community to continue working hard and to seek to improve their productivity.

"Whenever I pass here on my way to other places, you have always gathered and stood by the road to greet me. Today, I wanted to make sure you are my first stop," he said.

On his way to Ruhango last week to kick start his presidential campaigns, hundreds of his supporters lined the main Nyabugogo street to catch a glimpse of Kagame's motorcade.

The President has previously paid surprise visits to the bristling commercial hub, a key gateway to Kigali and home to the country's main international bus terminal, a market and a string of other businesses.

"Nyabugogo is home to East Africans. It is a reflection of the kind of nation we want to be, one that's open to do business with our neighbours and beyond," he said.

Kagame revealed his plans to transform Nyabugogo into a modern commercial zone over the next seven years once he gets the people's mandate on August 4.

"We want to transform the face of Nyabugogo," he said. "Together, we will create more economic opportunities and take our country to another level."

The RPF Chairman urged the thousands of supporters present to hand him and the RPF-Inkotanyi the mandate to continue with the country's transformation agenda.

From Nyabugogo, Kagame headed to Bugesera District in Eastern Province where he addressed his second rally of the day, before proceeding to Kicukiro District in Kigali for a third.

Today, Kagame is expected to address two rallies in Nyarugenge and Rulindo districts.