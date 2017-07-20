Kenya: Jacaranda, San Valencia Hotels Closed Over Cholera Concerns

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has closed down the Jacaranda and San Valencia hotels following a cholera outbreak in Nairobi.

Health CS Cleopa Mailu explained that the hotels will remain closed until they comply with new food safety requirements.

He indicated that many more may follow after the government ordered all food handlers to acquire fresh certification within 21 days.

He explained that the certificate will only be issued once the staff and premises are tested and found to comply with set standards.

The Health Cabinet Secretary was speaking after visiting patients at the Kenyatta National Hospital which has received 101 patients, 67 of whom are currently undergoing treatment of a particular strain of cholera.

He also put water vendors, water bowser operators on notice saying they will need to go through inspection by the County Government to disclose their sources of water.

The Director of Medical Services Jackson Kioko indicated that 500,000 water tablets will be distributed in areas susceptible to the cholera bacteria.

He stated that the ministry will also be setting up treatment centres in six informal settlements including Mukuru, Mathare, Kibera and Mbagathi hospital.