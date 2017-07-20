20 July 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Zari's Mother Passes On

By Isaac Ssejjombwe

"It's with deep sorrow that my family and I announce the death of our lovely mother who passed on this morning. May her soul rest in peace, May Allah forgive you your sins and grant you Jana.

You will forever be loved our Old Sun, us as your kids were given the best from God as our mother. We appreciate all you did for us. We will forever cherish you Mama.

Sleep well." wrote socialite Zari.

Mrs. Halima Hassan suffered heart complications a few weeks ago that needed immediate attention from the doctors. She was hospitalised at Nakasero Hospital's ICU.

Details to follow

