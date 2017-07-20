Rwanda: Sunrise FC Gets New Management Committee

Azam Rwanda Premier League side Sunrise FC have confirmed the appointment of a new management committee to lead the Nyagatare-based club through the new season.

Patrice Ntirushwa was elected as the president replacing Jean Bosco Ndungutse, who is now the second vice president; Rongin Habineza assumed the role of first vice president while Frank Hahangwa is secretary general and will be charged with overseeing the team's daily activities.

The changes in the executive committee comes a month after the end of the 2016/2017 season in which Sunrise FC faced so many challenges including failing to pay players and coaches' salaries for a month to a level where the players, at one point, threatened not to honor matches unless they had been paid.

The new secretary general, Hahangwa, says the main objective for the new committee is to find resources to run the club and avoid similar challenges like the last campaign-the club is financed by Nyagatare district.

Speaking to Times Sport on Tuesday, Hahangwa said: "The ultimate goal is to make Sunrise FC competitive and capable of challenging at the top end of the table consistently, we have potential to be a top-five team and to remain a club of the community."

Hahangwa further added that they want to build on what their predecessors had established, to cover the loopholes and to work together to make progress.