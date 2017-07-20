Zimbabwe: Ringo for Miss World Zimbabwe Final

South African musician Ringo Madlingozi will share the stage with Alick Macheso and Dr Tawanda at this year's edition of Miss World Zimbabwe pageant to be held on Saturday at Borrowdale Brooke Golf Course.

Pageant spokesperson Tendai Chirau confirmed the latest developments stating that South African artiste is being brought by Big Time Investments.

"Big Time team are the ones bringing Ringo and are doing the staging, lights and PA system. So far rehearsals have begun and we are set to go for Saturday. The grand finale will see television personality 'newsbae' Rumbidzai Takawira hosting the event," he said.

He said last weekend the girls went on game drive at Eldarado and Mushumbi were they met Doma people and donated pads. "Over the weekend we travelled with the girls to Kanyemba and donated washable sanitary pads to the girls of Doma people.

"This was in a bid to avert cervical cancer which affected most women in that area since some use cow dung and leaves during menstruation. This is part of the beauty with a purpose project," he said.

He said the crowned queen will continue spearheading projects to assist the Doma people. Chirau said people can vote for their favorite model on their social media pages.

"We have opened our voting platforms for the people's choice model and people all over the world can vote for their favourite on social media with the one with highest points wins the People's Choice. They too can catch a glimpse of what is happening or happened during the camp on ZTV," he said.

He said tickets are pegged at $300 for individuals and $3 000 for a table of 10. Meanwhile Miss Zimbabwe Trust chairperson Marry Mubaiwa-Chiwenga said it is not the duty of Miss World Zimbabwe pageant organizers and Trust to dethrone or eliminate models but models can do so themselves.

She made the revelations at the sashing ceremony of 16 finalists held at their offices in Highlands, last week. The 16 girls who hail from different provinces will compete for the coveted title which is running under the theme, 'Celebrating Beauty through the Eyes of Our Late Icon, Kiki Divaris'.

She said girls are being taught and being groomed professionally and it is not the duty of her trust to dethrone models as reported in the media but models dethrone themselves if they fail to the requirements.

"We have unveiled the 16 finalist to the nation, and I tell you we have done the selection pretty well. Let me introduce you to the team behind the boot camp. We have professional and strict personnel from doctors to fitness trainer, who are taking well the girls.

After this pageant whoever wins will not only represent Zimbabwe but would have been fully equipped including those whom would not have made it.