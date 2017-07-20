19 July 2017

Uganda: Broadcast Journalist Mulindwa Muwonge Dies

Mohammed Mulindwa Muwonge, a broadcast journalist has died.

Muwonge who was hospitalised at Nsambya Hospital about a week ago, was the station manager of Star FM, a subsidiary of the government owned Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC).

The death of Muwonge was confirmed in a tweet by his former employer: "UBC with deep sorrow announces the death of Star FM's Programmes Manager and on air personality Mulindwa Muwonge RIP."

Muwonge started his broadcasting career at Buganda Kingdom owned CBS FM in the 90s. He later moved to Super FM before joining UBC.

