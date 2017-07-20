Nigeria: Shettima, Bill Gates, Dangote Hold Video-Conference On Polio Eradication

Maiduguri — Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, Bill Gates and Alhaji Aliko Dangote, yesterday, held a video conference for live contributions on the 2017 midterm review of routine immunisation on polio eradication across the 27 local government areas of Borno State.

World's richest man, Gates, joined the discussions from the United States, Africa's richest man, Dangote, joined from Lagos while Governor Shettima spoke from Maiduguri in the midst of stakeholders that include officials of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency and partners from agencies of the United Nations and others involved in supporting Immunisation in Nigeria.

The Borno State Primary Healthcare Development Agency in Maiduguri was used at the convergence point where officials from Borno State made presentations on successes and challenges so far recorded in 2017 on coverage of Immunisation exercises in the state.

Tagged, 'Midterm Review Meeting on Strengthening Routine Immunization in Borno State', the conference agreed on ways to improve immunisation coverage with commitments reaffirmed by all stakeholders.

Gates and Dangote in their separate contributions, applauded Governor Shettima's personal dedication to the fight against polio in his state.

Shettima paid glowing tributes to Dangote, Gates for showing empathy for Borno State while pledging to increase participation of chairmen in the 27 local government areas of the state in order to improve on successes so far recorded.

It would be recalled on January 20, 2016, governors of Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, Borno, Sokoto and Yobe signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Dangote Foundation on stepping up routine immunization that is to be funded by Gates and Dangote Foundation with counterpart funds to be contributed by benefiting states.