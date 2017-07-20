Uganda: 'Witch-Hunting' Sudhir Will Scare Away Investors - Kirumira

Godfrey Kirumira, a close friend to the embattled defunct Crane bank boss Sudhir Ruparelia, has warned that the continued 'witch-hunt' of the businessman will only scare away more investors.

Hosted on a BBS Terefayina's talk show yesterday, the Kwagalana group chairman termed the saga between Bank of Uganda and Sudhir as 'sad' since Uganda needs more investors, not such scandals.

Kirumira wondered how investors, for instance from Qatar, would want to bring their money in an economy where someone [Sudhir] who has contributed a lot to Uganda's development is being humiliated.

"He amassed wealth and it is being targeted in a conspicuous manner and there are those who are spoiling his investments. They will scare away others seeking to invest in Uganda," warned Kirumira.

"We all have respect for Sudhir and without him we would not have hosted Chogm [Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting] because he constructed Munyonyo Commonwealth hotel. If some other investor comes and he is intimidated in that way, then the country will gain nothing."

Kirumira, who was speaking in Luganda, further trashed claims that he had knowledge of the reported Shs 400bn demanded from Sudhir by the central bank. He said he has never been a Crane Bank shareholder or a partner and doesn't even sit on its board. He said he is "just a friend" to the embattled entrepreneur.

Kirumira explained that he was being sucked into the Sudhir conundrum by a chief executive of one reputable news organisation who is being pushed by "external forces" to attack him.

"I wonder why I am being involved in the Shs 400bn theft. How did it enter my pocket? Can't you see there's someone, of course I won't say his name, but he is in a media house and he has the platform. I'm not in competition with him but because he is a CEO and he is used by someone," Kirumira explained.

Commenting on allegations that it's big shots that actually own Kwagalana group members' businesses, Kirumira said that most of the businessmen are self-made and they solely own their investments. He advised the naysayers to work instead of spending their time in unconstructive talk.

"People say that Sudhir's wealth is for President Museveni, but why didn't Museveni save him? The president says he is a cattle keeper and I don't even think he is involved in any business. Museveni has no hand in our businesses."

Sudhir is deadlocked in a fight with Bank of Uganda for allegedly running sophisticated false accounts to cover up for mismanagement of Crane bank. The Central Bank alleges that Sudhir embezzled over Shs 400bn but those close to the businessman say he maintains his innocence.