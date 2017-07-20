Tanzania: Lowassa Arrives At DCI's Office

Dar es Salaam — Former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa has arrived at the police headquarters this morning. This is the fourth time that he reports to the Director of Criminal Investigation's office in the past three weeks.

Mr Lowassa is accompanied by his wife, Mrs Regina Lowassa and his lawyer, Mr Peter Kibatala.

On Thursday last week, Mr Lowassa reported to the DCI's office and spent over 30 minutes before being told to report back today. According to Mr Kibatala, the police had not complete their investigations.

Mr Lowassa, who was the opposition coalition (Ukawa) flag bearer in the 2015 presidential election, was first grilled for over four hours on June 27.

Mr Lowassa is accused of making seditious remarks during an iftar hosted by Ukonga Member of Parliament Mr Mwita Waitara. He was then released on police bond and was directed to report again on June 29, which he did. And then on July 13, which he did.