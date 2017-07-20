20 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Lowassa Arrives At DCI's Office

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa has arrived at the police headquarters this morning. This is the fourth time that he reports to the Director of Criminal Investigation's office in the past three weeks.

Mr Lowassa is accompanied by his wife, Mrs Regina Lowassa and his lawyer, Mr Peter Kibatala.

On Thursday last week, Mr Lowassa reported to the DCI's office and spent over 30 minutes before being told to report back today. According to Mr Kibatala, the police had not complete their investigations.

Mr Lowassa, who was the opposition coalition (Ukawa) flag bearer in the 2015 presidential election, was first grilled for over four hours on June 27.

Mr Lowassa is accused of making seditious remarks during an iftar hosted by Ukonga Member of Parliament Mr Mwita Waitara. He was then released on police bond and was directed to report again on June 29, which he did. And then on July 13, which he did.

Tanzania

Dar es Salaam Traders Smell Rat in Kenya's LPG Import Ban

A LOCAL association for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) traders is smelling a rat in the recent decision by the government… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.