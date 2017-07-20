Uganda: Zari Hassan Mourning Loss of Mum

Zari Hassan is mourning again. Just two months after burying his ex-husband Ivan Ssemwanga, Zari has confirmed that she has lost her mother at the age of 58 this morning.

The gorgeous entrepreneur confirmed the sad news via her social post with a picture of her late mother captioned "It's with deep sorrow that my family and I announce the death of our lovely mother who passed this morning. May her soul rest in peace, May Allah forgive you your sins and grant you jana. You will forever be loved our Old Sun, u as your kids were given the best from God as our mother. We appreciate all you did for us. We will forever cherish you Mama. Sleep well."

Zari's mother, Halima Hassan, was hospitalised in June at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala after suffering a heart attack. She was later discharged but was re-admitted again last week. Zari's mother's death comes just two days after fans trolled her when she posted a picture of herself sitting on the late Ivans' grave.

Halima leaves behind five children.