19 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Reprieve for IEBC As Court Dismisses BVR Kits Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maureen Kakah

The High Court has granted reprieve to the electoral body in a case where United Nations Special rapporteur Maina Kiai had sued it for allegedly flouting rules in the importation of Biometric Voter Identification (BVR) devices.

High Court judge John Mativo dismissed the case saying there was no sufficient evidence tendered in court to compel the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to acquire alternative BVR kits.

The case was filed by Mr Kiai, Mr Khelef Khalifa and Mr Tirop Kitur.

The trio had in April sued the IEBC and the Kenya Bureau of Standards over claims of flouting pre-export verification standards in the acquisition of the kits.

BVK kits will to be used by IEBC in identification of voters during the August 8 elections but three had alleged that there was misapplication of the law in the manner in which the said devices were acquired.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.