Kenya: Reprieve for IEBC As Court Dismisses BVR Kits Case

The High Court has granted reprieve to the electoral body in a case where United Nations Special rapporteur Maina Kiai had sued it for allegedly flouting rules in the importation of Biometric Voter Identification (BVR) devices.

High Court judge John Mativo dismissed the case saying there was no sufficient evidence tendered in court to compel the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to acquire alternative BVR kits.

The case was filed by Mr Kiai, Mr Khelef Khalifa and Mr Tirop Kitur.

The trio had in April sued the IEBC and the Kenya Bureau of Standards over claims of flouting pre-export verification standards in the acquisition of the kits.

BVK kits will to be used by IEBC in identification of voters during the August 8 elections but three had alleged that there was misapplication of the law in the manner in which the said devices were acquired.