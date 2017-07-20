Kenya: President Kenyatta Says Coast Squatter Problem to End Soon

President Uhuru Kenyatta has promised to end the squatter problem in the Coast region.

Mr Kenyatta has said that his administration is focused on making sure that the problem, which has not been well-addressed since independence, gets adequate attention.

He spoke Wednesday at Dr Krapf grounds in Rabai when he issued 1,100 titles to the locals.

"Some of those who have received their titles today are over 60 years old, meaning that they have lived without that important document for all those years. Today we are giving them as a sign of our commitment to ending the problem," he said.

DEVELOP RABAI

The President said his focus at the moment is to see Rabai develop like other regions and promised proper infrastructural development in the region.

"We will create water diversion along the Mzima water pipeline to enable Rabai have plenty of fresh piped water," the President said.

"Another diversion will be at Samburu which will supply water towards Ganze and its environs including Bamba," he added.

Deputy President William Ruto said the number of elders receiving money from the government through the cash transfer programme will be doubled to 70,000 in 2018.

"The number of elders currently benefiting from the project stands at 35,000 but we shall increase that number to target 70,000," the Deputy President said.